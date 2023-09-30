Sugar's Pick Oct 2, 2023

The Count Basie Orchestra / Basie Swings The Blues / Candid:

With their roots intertwined, Jazz and Blues have a kinship and history that the Count Basie Orchestra showcases in their latest release... Sharing the stage with the likes of Keb Mo', Shemekia Copeland, Buddy Guy, Charlie Musselwhite, Bettye LaVette, Robert Cray, George Benson, Bobby Rush and more, the Jazz performers are at the forefront while the Blues vocalists are right there with them ...