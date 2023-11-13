Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Nov 13, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Jimi Hendrix Experience
|Hollywood Bowl 8/8/67
|Rock
|Kills
|God Games
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Blood Brothers
|Live In Canada
|Blues Rock
|*Michael Franti & Spearhead
|Big Big Love
|HipHop Reggae
|Mustangs Of the West
|Down at The Palamino
|Country Rock
|Healers
|Featuring Peter Hutchison
|Country Rock
|Cousin Curtiss
|Live From Sherbino Courtyard
|Bluegrass Blues
|Various Artists
|Wild & Whammy Guitars
|Blues
|AngeWillie Williamsla DeNiro
|Zig Zag
|Jazz
|Vince Clarke
|Songs Of Silence
|Electronica New Age
*Sugar's Pick