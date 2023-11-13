© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Nov 13, 2023

Published November 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Jimi Hendrix ExperienceHollywood Bowl 8/8/67Rock
KillsGod GamesRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Blood BrothersLive In CanadaBlues Rock
*Michael Franti & SpearheadBig Big LoveHipHop Reggae
Mustangs Of the WestDown at The PalaminoCountry Rock
HealersFeaturing Peter HutchisonCountry Rock
Cousin CurtissLive From Sherbino CourtyardBluegrass Blues
Various ArtistsWild & Whammy GuitarsBlues
AngeWillie Williamsla DeNiroZig ZagJazz
Vince ClarkeSongs Of SilenceElectronica New Age

*Sugar's Pick
