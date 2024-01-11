© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Jan 8, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 11, 2024 at 10:35 AM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Jimmy BuffetEqual Strain On All PartsRock
Kevin Burt & Big MedicineThank you, Brother Bill: A Tribute To Bill WithersBlues
Gerald CannonLive At Dizzy's Club: The Music of Elvin & McCoyJazz
Chatham County LineHiyoRock, Folk, Country
Bob Corritore & FriendsPhoenix Blues RumbleBlues
Gustavo CortiñasLive In ChicagoJazz
Francesco CrosaraCircular MotionJazz
John Ellis QuartetBizet: Carmen In JazzJazz
Bill Erskine and the JAM Music Lab All-StarsBernstein in ViennaJazz
Dori FreemanDo You RecallFolk
Wendell Harrison TribeGet Up Off Your KneesJazz
Lisa HiltonCoincidental MomentJazz
Jun IidaEvergreenJazz
Jim KweskinNever Too Late: Duets with my FriendsFolk
Mercer Hassy OrchestraDuke's PlaceJazz
Eddie Roberts & The Lucky StrokesEddy Roberts & The Lucky StrokesRock
Kenny Wayne ShepherdDirt On My DiamondsBlues, Rock
Shout Section Big BandSwing ForwardJazz
Marius Van Den BrinkNew York KnockJazz
Kurt VileBack To Moon BeachRock
John Vincent IIICircular MotionSong's For The CanyonFolk
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
See stories by Andrea Castillo