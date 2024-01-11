Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Jan 8, 2024
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Jimmy Buffet
|Equal Strain On All Parts
|Rock
|Kevin Burt & Big Medicine
|Thank you, Brother Bill: A Tribute To Bill Withers
|Blues
|Gerald Cannon
|Live At Dizzy's Club: The Music of Elvin & McCoy
|Jazz
|Chatham County Line
|Hiyo
|Rock, Folk, Country
|Bob Corritore & Friends
|Phoenix Blues Rumble
|Blues
|Gustavo Cortiñas
|Live In Chicago
|Jazz
|Francesco Crosara
|Circular Motion
|Jazz
|John Ellis Quartet
|Bizet: Carmen In Jazz
|Jazz
|Bill Erskine and the JAM Music Lab All-Stars
|Bernstein in Vienna
|Jazz
|Dori Freeman
|Do You Recall
|Folk
|Wendell Harrison Tribe
|Get Up Off Your Knees
|Jazz
|Lisa Hilton
|Coincidental Moment
|Jazz
|Jun Iida
|Evergreen
|Jazz
|Jim Kweskin
|Never Too Late: Duets with my Friends
|Folk
|Mercer Hassy Orchestra
|Duke's Place
|Jazz
|Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes
|Eddy Roberts & The Lucky Strokes
|Rock
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd
|Dirt On My Diamonds
|Blues, Rock
|Shout Section Big Band
|Swing Forward
|Jazz
|Marius Van Den Brink
|New York Knock
|Jazz
|Kurt Vile
|Back To Moon Beach
|Rock
|John Vincent III
|Song's For The Canyon
|Folk