New Releases Feb 5, 2024

ARTIST TITLE GENRE Brew Davis Brewgrass Bluegrass Brit Taylor Kentucky Bluegrassed Bluegrass Dave Eggar Dragonfly New Age Dylan LeBlanc Coyote - Expanded Edition Folk, Alternative/Indie Goldpine Two Folk J Mascis What Do We Do Now Rock Jason Anick and Matt Dechamplain Reverence Jazz Keyon Harrold Foreverland Jazz, Soul/R&B, Hip-Hop Mama Coal Dance Hall Crush Country May Erlewine Knox Avenue Recordings Folk, Pop Mindchatter This Is A Reminder That You Are Not Behind Your Face Electronic Omar Coleman Strange Times Blues Seth James Lessons Country The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective Fiesta At Caroga Jazz, Latin, World The Dead South Chains & Stakes Bluegrass The High Hawks Mother Nature's Show Country, Rock, Bluegrass, Folk (Americana) The Last Dinner Party Prelude to Ecstasy Alternative/Indie The Steel Wheels Sideways Folk, Rock (Americana) Tinsley Ellis Naked Truth Blues TORRES What an enourmous room Alternative/Indie Toussant Morrison The Very Best of Ricky & Jane Hip-Hop/Rap Various Artists Breakin' News: 10 Years Of Blues - Nola Blue Records 2014 - 2024 Blues Vera Sola Peacemaker Folk, Alternative/Indie

SINGLES

Adia Victoria - Went For A Ride - Folk

Alejandro Escovedo - Bury Me - Rock

Alice Russell - I See You - Soul/R&B

Anna Graves - Made To Love Someone - Folk

BADBADNOTGOOD - Take What's Given (Feat. Reggie) - Country, Soul, Funk

Big Head Todd & The Monsters - Her Way Out - Rock

Camera Obscura - Big Love - Rock

Catpack - What I've Found - Soul/R&B

Charlie Parr - Boombox - Country

Cor.Ece & Bad Colours - Mars (Feat. Life On Planets) - Electronic

Dehd - Mood Ring- Rock

Eric Hirshberg - I Love Not Drinking (Feat. Aloe Blacc) - Rock

Goldford - Orange Blossoms - Rock

Hovvdy - Forever (Clean) - Rock

Ibibio Sound Machine - Got To Be Who U Are - World, Electronic

John Glacier - Money Shows (Feat. Eartheater) - Rock

Jordan Rakei - Freedom - Soul/R&B

Logic1000 - Promises (Feat. Rochelle Jordan) - Electronic

Lonesome Joy - ROLL WITH THE THUNDER - Country, Rock

Lost Dog Street Band - Brighter Shade - Country

Madi Diaz - Everything Almost (Radio Edit) - Rock

Matt Pond PA & Alexa Rose - Imagining Everything - Rock

Medium Build - Crying Over U (Radio Edit) - Folk, Country, Rock

Nation of Language - Weak In Your Light - Rock, Pop

Paramore - Burning Down The House - Rock

Pet Shop Boys - Loneliness - Rock, Alternative/indie

Poolside - Ride With You (Mindchatter Remix) - - Electronic

Roosevelt - Ordinary Love (Folamour Remix) - Electronic

Shannon & The Clams - The Moon Is In The Wrong Place - Rock

Silverada - Wallflower - Country

Stephie James - Five & Dimer - Rock

Still Corners - The Dream - Rock

Sunny Day Real Estate - Novum Vetus - Rock

Yaya Bey - chasing the bus - Soul/R&B

