New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Feb 5, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 4, 2024 at 8:25 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Brew DavisBrewgrassBluegrass
Brit TaylorKentucky BluegrassedBluegrass
Dave EggarDragonflyNew Age
Dylan LeBlancCoyote - Expanded EditionFolk, Alternative/Indie
GoldpineTwoFolk
J MascisWhat Do We Do NowRock
Jason Anick and Matt DechamplainReverenceJazz
Keyon HarroldForeverlandJazz, Soul/R&B, Hip-Hop
Mama CoalDance Hall CrushCountry
May ErlewineKnox Avenue RecordingsFolk, Pop
MindchatterThis Is A Reminder That You Are Not Behind Your FaceElectronic
Omar ColemanStrange TimesBlues
Seth JamesLessonsCountry
The Afro-Caribbean Jazz CollectiveFiesta At CarogaJazz, Latin, World
The Dead SouthChains & StakesBluegrass
The High HawksMother Nature's ShowCountry, Rock, Bluegrass, Folk (Americana)
The Last Dinner PartyPrelude to EcstasyAlternative/Indie
The Steel WheelsSidewaysFolk, Rock (Americana)
Tinsley EllisNaked TruthBlues
TORRESWhat an enourmous roomAlternative/Indie
Toussant MorrisonThe Very Best of Ricky & JaneHip-Hop/Rap
Various ArtistsBreakin' News: 10 Years Of Blues - Nola Blue Records 2014 - 2024Blues
Vera SolaPeacemakerFolk, Alternative/Indie

SINGLES
Adia Victoria - Went For A Ride - Folk
Alejandro Escovedo - Bury Me - Rock
Alice Russell - I See You - Soul/R&B
Anna Graves - Made To Love Someone - Folk
BADBADNOTGOOD - Take What's Given (Feat. Reggie) - Country, Soul, Funk
Big Head Todd & The Monsters - Her Way Out - Rock
Camera Obscura - Big Love - Rock
Catpack - What I've Found - Soul/R&B
Charlie Parr - Boombox - Country
Cor.Ece & Bad Colours - Mars (Feat. Life On Planets) - Electronic
Dehd - Mood Ring- Rock
Eric Hirshberg - I Love Not Drinking (Feat. Aloe Blacc) - Rock
Goldford - Orange Blossoms - Rock
Hovvdy - Forever (Clean) - Rock
Ibibio Sound Machine - Got To Be Who U Are - World, Electronic
John Glacier - Money Shows (Feat. Eartheater) - Rock
Jordan Rakei - Freedom - Soul/R&B
Logic1000 - Promises (Feat. Rochelle Jordan) - Electronic
Lonesome Joy - ROLL WITH THE THUNDER - Country, Rock
Lost Dog Street Band - Brighter Shade - Country
Madi Diaz - Everything Almost (Radio Edit) - Rock
Matt Pond PA & Alexa Rose - Imagining Everything - Rock
Medium Build - Crying Over U (Radio Edit) - Folk, Country, Rock
Nation of Language - Weak In Your Light - Rock, Pop
Paramore - Burning Down The House - Rock
Pet Shop Boys - Loneliness - Rock, Alternative/indie
Poolside - Ride With You (Mindchatter Remix) - - Electronic
Roosevelt - Ordinary Love (Folamour Remix) - Electronic
Shannon & The Clams - The Moon Is In The Wrong Place - Rock
Silverada - Wallflower - Country
Stephie James - Five & Dimer - Rock
Still Corners - The Dream - Rock
Sunny Day Real Estate - Novum Vetus - Rock
Yaya Bey - chasing the bus - Soul/R&B
Andrea Castillo
Andrea ("Dre") Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast then found herself captivated by the Western Slope of the Colorado Rockies in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, taking her ducky out on the river, drawing, and catching live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
