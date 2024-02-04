New Releases Feb 5, 2024
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
SINGLES
Adia Victoria - Went For A Ride - Folk
Alejandro Escovedo - Bury Me - Rock
Alice Russell - I See You - Soul/R&B
Anna Graves - Made To Love Someone - Folk
BADBADNOTGOOD - Take What's Given (Feat. Reggie) - Country, Soul, Funk
Big Head Todd & The Monsters - Her Way Out - Rock
Camera Obscura - Big Love - Rock
Catpack - What I've Found - Soul/R&B
Charlie Parr - Boombox - Country
Cor.Ece & Bad Colours - Mars (Feat. Life On Planets) - Electronic
Dehd - Mood Ring- Rock
Eric Hirshberg - I Love Not Drinking (Feat. Aloe Blacc) - Rock
Goldford - Orange Blossoms - Rock
Hovvdy - Forever (Clean) - Rock
Ibibio Sound Machine - Got To Be Who U Are - World, Electronic
John Glacier - Money Shows (Feat. Eartheater) - Rock
Jordan Rakei - Freedom - Soul/R&B
Logic1000 - Promises (Feat. Rochelle Jordan) - Electronic
Lonesome Joy - ROLL WITH THE THUNDER - Country, Rock
Lost Dog Street Band - Brighter Shade - Country
Madi Diaz - Everything Almost (Radio Edit) - Rock
Matt Pond PA & Alexa Rose - Imagining Everything - Rock
Medium Build - Crying Over U (Radio Edit) - Folk, Country, Rock
Nation of Language - Weak In Your Light - Rock, Pop
Paramore - Burning Down The House - Rock
Pet Shop Boys - Loneliness - Rock, Alternative/indie
Poolside - Ride With You (Mindchatter Remix) - - Electronic
Roosevelt - Ordinary Love (Folamour Remix) - Electronic
Shannon & The Clams - The Moon Is In The Wrong Place - Rock
Silverada - Wallflower - Country
Stephie James - Five & Dimer - Rock
Still Corners - The Dream - Rock
Sunny Day Real Estate - Novum Vetus - Rock
Yaya Bey - chasing the bus - Soul/R&B