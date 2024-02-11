Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
Black History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week Feb 12, 2024
Brittany Howard - What Now
Brittany Howard releases her second album, "What Now". It's a beautiful mix of genres with traditional influences, featuring diverse styles from avant-jazz to Prince-inspired tracks. Howard's powerful vocals and explorative guitar playing create a captivating and emotionally rich experience. The shifting tone provides a perfect backdrop for exploring the complexities of love and desire.
Stream "What Now" here.