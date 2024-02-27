New Releases Feb 26, 2024
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
SINGLES
Adrianne Lenker - Fool -Folk
bad tuner - maybe so - Electronic
Blondfire - Foolish - Alternative/Indie
Bo Bice - Ramblin' Gamblin' Man - Bluegrass
Boeckner - Lose - Rock
Bonny Light Horseman - When I Was Younger - Folk
Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime (Radio Edit) - Rock
Charlotte Day Wilson - I Don't Love You -Soul/R&B
Chloe Kimes - Coors Light - Country
Chuck Strangers - Feelings (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap
Coco - Cora Lu - Alternative/Indie
Cor.Ece & Bad Colours - Say Yea - Electronic
Dina Ögon - Det läcker - Alternative/Indie
Emily Nenni - Get To Know Ya - Country
Glass Beams - Mahal (Radio Edit) - Rock
haha same - Guess What To Do - Rock
Jalen Ngonda - Illusions - Soul/R&B
Jeremiah Fraites - No Surprises (Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov) - Folk
Kaleida - Don't Turn Me Out (feat. Other Lives) - Electronic
KÁRYYN - the REAL - Alternative/Indie
Kings of Leon - Mustang - Rock
Love Fame Tragedy - Don't You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal - Alternative/Indie
Maya Hawke - Missing Out - Rock
NEIL FRANCES - Some Kinf of Static (Alan Braxe Remix) - Electronic
Pi Jacobs - Coyote - Country
Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne - Country
RiTchie - Dizzy (feat Aminé) (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap
Say Lou Lou - Wong Kar-wai - Rock
Shannon & The Clams - Bean Fields - Rock
T Bear - A Change Will Do Me Good - Rock
The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis - That Thang - Jazz
Vegyn - A Dream Goes On Forever (Feat. John Glacier) - Electronic
Wiseboy Jeremy - Pedal tha Ave (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap