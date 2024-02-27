New Releases Feb 26, 2024

ARTIST TITLE GENRE Armchair Boogie Hard Times & Deadlines Bluegrass Dayme Arocena Al-kemi World, Afro-Cuban Erick The Architect I've Never Been Here Before Hip-Hop/Rap Erika de Casier Still Soul/R&B Felix Lemerle Blues For The End Of Time Jazz Ghost Funk Orchestra A Trip To The Moon! Rock, Soul Handsome Jack A Good Thing Blues, Rock Hannah Wicklund The Prize Americana Hurray For The Riff Raff The Past Is Still Alive Americana Jesse Lynn Madera Speed Of Sound Country MAJOR. The Hope Of My Soul Soul, Americana Mama Lingua The Home Studio Sessions Folk Mama Zu Quilt Floor Rock Mary Timony Untame the Tiger Rock Memoryfield Wasteland Rock MGMT Loss of Life Alternative/Indie Modern English 1 2 3 4 Rock Peter Hand Blue Topaz Jazz Real Estate Daniel Rock Red Clay Strays Moment of Truth Country, Rock Sam Morrow On The Ride Here Blues, Rock, Country Stephie James As Night Fades Rock Sturtz You've Done This Before Folk The High Hawks Mother Nature's Show Country The Wandering Hearts Mother Folk, Alternative Country Thee Sinseers Sinseerly Yours Soul/R&B Tyler Ramsey New Lost Ages Rock, Folk, Singer/Songwriter

SINGLES

Adrianne Lenker - Fool -Folk

bad tuner - maybe so - Electronic

Blondfire - Foolish - Alternative/Indie

Bo Bice - Ramblin' Gamblin' Man - Bluegrass

Boeckner - Lose - Rock

Bonny Light Horseman - When I Was Younger - Folk

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime (Radio Edit) - Rock

Charlotte Day Wilson - I Don't Love You -Soul/R&B

Chloe Kimes - Coors Light - Country

Chuck Strangers - Feelings (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap

Coco - Cora Lu - Alternative/Indie

Cor.Ece & Bad Colours - Say Yea - Electronic

Dina Ögon - Det läcker - Alternative/Indie

Emily Nenni - Get To Know Ya - Country

Glass Beams - Mahal (Radio Edit) - Rock

haha same - Guess What To Do - Rock

Jalen Ngonda - Illusions - Soul/R&B

Jeremiah Fraites - No Surprises (Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov) - Folk

Kaleida - Don't Turn Me Out (feat. Other Lives) - Electronic

KÁRYYN - the REAL - Alternative/Indie

Kings of Leon - Mustang - Rock

Love Fame Tragedy - Don't You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal - Alternative/Indie

Maya Hawke - Missing Out - Rock

NEIL FRANCES - Some Kinf of Static (Alan Braxe Remix) - Electronic

Pi Jacobs - Coyote - Country

Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne - Country

RiTchie - Dizzy (feat Aminé) (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap

Say Lou Lou - Wong Kar-wai - Rock

Shannon & The Clams - Bean Fields - Rock

T Bear - A Change Will Do Me Good - Rock

The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis - That Thang - Jazz

Vegyn - A Dream Goes On Forever (Feat. John Glacier) - Electronic

Wiseboy Jeremy - Pedal tha Ave (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap