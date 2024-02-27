© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

New Releases Feb 26, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 27, 2024 at 6:55 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Armchair BoogieHard Times & DeadlinesBluegrass
Dayme ArocenaAl-kemiWorld, Afro-Cuban
Erick The ArchitectI've Never Been Here BeforeHip-Hop/Rap
Erika de CasierStillSoul/R&B
Felix LemerleBlues For The End Of TimeJazz
Ghost Funk OrchestraA Trip To The Moon!Rock, Soul
Handsome JackA Good ThingBlues, Rock
Hannah WicklundThe PrizeAmericana
Hurray For The Riff RaffThe Past Is Still AliveAmericana
Jesse Lynn MaderaSpeed Of SoundCountry
MAJOR.The Hope Of My SoulSoul, Americana
Mama LinguaThe Home Studio SessionsFolk
Mama ZuQuilt FloorRock
Mary TimonyUntame the TigerRock
MemoryfieldWastelandRock
MGMTLoss of LifeAlternative/Indie
Modern English1 2 3 4Rock
Peter HandBlue TopazJazz
Real EstateDanielRock
Red Clay StraysMoment of TruthCountry, Rock
Sam MorrowOn The Ride HereBlues, Rock, Country
Stephie JamesAs Night FadesRock
SturtzYou've Done This BeforeFolk
The High HawksMother Nature's ShowCountry
The Wandering HeartsMotherFolk, Alternative Country
Thee SinseersSinseerly YoursSoul/R&B
Tyler RamseyNew Lost AgesRock, Folk, Singer/Songwriter

SINGLES
Adrianne Lenker - Fool -Folk
bad tuner - maybe so - Electronic
Blondfire - Foolish - Alternative/Indie
Bo Bice - Ramblin' Gamblin' Man - Bluegrass
Boeckner - Lose - Rock
Bonny Light Horseman - When I Was Younger - Folk
Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime (Radio Edit) - Rock
Charlotte Day Wilson - I Don't Love You -Soul/R&B
Chloe Kimes - Coors Light - Country
Chuck Strangers - Feelings (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap
Coco - Cora Lu - Alternative/Indie
Cor.Ece & Bad Colours - Say Yea - Electronic
Dina Ögon - Det läcker - Alternative/Indie
Emily Nenni - Get To Know Ya - Country
Glass Beams - Mahal (Radio Edit) - Rock
haha same - Guess What To Do - Rock
Jalen Ngonda - Illusions - Soul/R&B
Jeremiah Fraites - No Surprises (Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov) - Folk
Kaleida - Don't Turn Me Out (feat. Other Lives) - Electronic
KÁRYYN - the REAL - Alternative/Indie
Kings of Leon - Mustang - Rock
Love Fame Tragedy - Don't You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal - Alternative/Indie
Maya Hawke - Missing Out - Rock
NEIL FRANCES - Some Kinf of Static (Alan Braxe Remix) - Electronic
Pi Jacobs - Coyote - Country
Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne - Country
RiTchie - Dizzy (feat Aminé) (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap
Say Lou Lou - Wong Kar-wai - Rock
Shannon & The Clams - Bean Fields - Rock
T Bear - A Change Will Do Me Good - Rock
The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis - That Thang - Jazz
Vegyn - A Dream Goes On Forever (Feat. John Glacier) - Electronic
Wiseboy Jeremy - Pedal tha Ave (Clean) - Hip-Hop/Rap
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
