Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
Women's History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week March 4, 2024
Shaina Hayes - Kindergarten Heart
Shaina Hayes, Montreal singer-songwriter, releases her second album, Kindergarten Heart. The album has a gentle yet bold vibe with captivating vocals and thoughtful lyrics creating feelings of nostalgia and introspection. The album embraces the familiar warmth of indie-adjacent folk inviting listeners to appreciate the beauty of simplicity and rediscovery.
Stream Kindergarten Heart here.