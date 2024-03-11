© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

New Releases March 11, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:11 AM MDT

Digital Releases

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
AJ FullertonCloserBlues, Roots Rock
BleachersBleachersRock, Alternative
Bolis PupulLetter To YouElectronic, Alternative/Indie
Bruce SudanoTalkin' Ugly Truth, Tellin' Pretty LiesFolk, Rock
CHRISTOS DCKung Fu Action TheatreReggae, Dub
HOMESHAKECD WalletRock, Alternative/Indie
KonradsenMichael's Books On BearsFolk, Alternative/Indie
N3WYRKLAit's not you, it's meSoul/R&B
Norah JonesVisionsRock, Folk, Country, Soul, Jazz, Pop
Oh Bummer!To Be A Part Of The World - EPAlternative/Indie, Pop
Oisin LeechCold SeaFolk
Tomato FlowerNoRock, Alternative/Indie, Psych-Pop
Willis, Carper, LeighWonder Women of CountryCountry

CD Releases

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Dan BernNew American Language (Remastered)Folk, Rock, Pop
Kimmi BitterOld SchoolCountry
AJ FullertonCloserBlues, Rock
Holy WaveFive of CupsRock, Psychedelic
Christian McBride, Edgar MeyerBut Who's Gonna Play The Melody?Jazz
Monte CarloAbraxasRock, Latin, Psychedelic
Aoife O'DonovanAll My FriendsFolk, Americana
Louisa StancoiffWhen You Were LookingFolk, Rock
James TalleyBandits, Ballads and BluesFolk, Country, Blues

Singles

  • Alice Russell - Gravity - Soul/R&B
  • Alisa Amador - I Need To Believe (Feat. Quinn Christopherson) - Folk, Rock
  • Amen Dunes - Boys - Rock, Alternative
  • Audrey Powne - From the Fire - Soul/R&B
  • Bloomsday - Where I End and You Begin - Rock, Folk, Alternative/Indie
  • Brie Stoner - HUNGRY - Folk, Alternative/Indie
  • Camera Obscura - We're Going to Make it in a Man's World - Rock, Alternative/Indie
  • Chris Kasper - Shuffle On Through - Folk, Rock
  • Corridor - Mourir Demain - Rock, Alternative/Indie
  • Danielia Cotton - Roll On Mississippi - Rock, Americana
  • Diane Birch - Used To Lovin' You - Pop, Alternative/Indie
  • EMEL - Nar (Feat. Ami Yerewolo) - World, Electronic
  • Erick Slick - Anxious To Please - Rock
  • Girl and Girl - Hello - Rock, Alternative
  • Halima - Awaken - Soul/R&B
  • Heidi Lynne Gluck - Severence (Remix) - Alternative/Indie
  • I. JORDAN - Close To You - Electronic, House
  • Ibibio Sound Machine - Pull the Rope - Electronic, Alternative/Indie
  • Indigo Girls - What We Wanna Be - Folk, Rock
  • Iron & Wine - All In Good Time (Feat. Fiona Apple) - Folk
  • Justice - Icognito - Electronic
  • Kamasi Washington - Prologue - Jazz
  • Kendra Morris - Birthday Song - Soul/R&B
  • Kendra Morris - Fine Right Here - Soul/R&B
  • La Luz - Strange World - Rock
  • Lightning Bug - December Song - Rock, Alternative, Folk
  • Machinedrum - ZOOM (feat. Tinashe) - Electronic, Drum'n'Bass
  • Mark & Maggie O'Connor - One Sunray At A Time - Americana, Bluegrass
  • Mei Semones - Tagami - Rock, Alternative/Indie, Jazz, Bossonova
  • Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God - Rock, Alternative
  • Off The Rails - Coming Home To You - Bluegrass
  • Paul Weller - Soul Wandering - Rock
  • Sheer Mag - Playing Favorites - Rock, Alternative
  • Sheryl Crow - Digging In The Dirt (Feat. Peter Garbriel) - Rock
  • Soweto Gospel Choir x Groove Terminator - Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) - World, Electronic, House
  • Tenacious D - ...Baby One More Time - Rock
  • The Marias - Run Your Mouth - Alternative/Indie, Pop
  • Two Door Cinema Club - Happy Customers - Rock, Alternative/Indie, Pop
  • Zsela - Fire Excape - Soul/R&B, Pop
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
