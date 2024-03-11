Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
New Releases March 11, 2024
Digital Releases
CD Releases
Singles
- Alice Russell - Gravity - Soul/R&B
- Alisa Amador - I Need To Believe (Feat. Quinn Christopherson) - Folk, Rock
- Amen Dunes - Boys - Rock, Alternative
- Audrey Powne - From the Fire - Soul/R&B
- Bloomsday - Where I End and You Begin - Rock, Folk, Alternative/Indie
- Brie Stoner - HUNGRY - Folk, Alternative/Indie
- Camera Obscura - We're Going to Make it in a Man's World - Rock, Alternative/Indie
- Chris Kasper - Shuffle On Through - Folk, Rock
- Corridor - Mourir Demain - Rock, Alternative/Indie
- Danielia Cotton - Roll On Mississippi - Rock, Americana
- Diane Birch - Used To Lovin' You - Pop, Alternative/Indie
- EMEL - Nar (Feat. Ami Yerewolo) - World, Electronic
- Erick Slick - Anxious To Please - Rock
- Girl and Girl - Hello - Rock, Alternative
- Halima - Awaken - Soul/R&B
- Heidi Lynne Gluck - Severence (Remix) - Alternative/Indie
- I. JORDAN - Close To You - Electronic, House
- Ibibio Sound Machine - Pull the Rope - Electronic, Alternative/Indie
- Indigo Girls - What We Wanna Be - Folk, Rock
- Iron & Wine - All In Good Time (Feat. Fiona Apple) - Folk
- Justice - Icognito - Electronic
- Kamasi Washington - Prologue - Jazz
- Kendra Morris - Birthday Song - Soul/R&B
- Kendra Morris - Fine Right Here - Soul/R&B
- La Luz - Strange World - Rock
- Lightning Bug - December Song - Rock, Alternative, Folk
- Machinedrum - ZOOM (feat. Tinashe) - Electronic, Drum'n'Bass
- Mark & Maggie O'Connor - One Sunray At A Time - Americana, Bluegrass
- Mei Semones - Tagami - Rock, Alternative/Indie, Jazz, Bossonova
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God - Rock, Alternative
- Off The Rails - Coming Home To You - Bluegrass
- Paul Weller - Soul Wandering - Rock
- Sheer Mag - Playing Favorites - Rock, Alternative
- Sheryl Crow - Digging In The Dirt (Feat. Peter Garbriel) - Rock
- Soweto Gospel Choir x Groove Terminator - Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) - World, Electronic, House
- Tenacious D - ...Baby One More Time - Rock
- The Marias - Run Your Mouth - Alternative/Indie, Pop
- Two Door Cinema Club - Happy Customers - Rock, Alternative/Indie, Pop
- Zsela - Fire Excape - Soul/R&B, Pop