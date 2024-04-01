KVNF's Pick of the Week - April 1, 2024

Reyna Tropical - Malegría

Reyna Tropical's debut album, Malegría, blends influences from diverse cultural traditions, taking on themes of queer love and connecting to the earth and our ancestors. This album marks Reyna Tropical's transition from a duo musical project to a solo endeavor led by guitarist and songwriter Fabi Reyna after the tragic death of their music partner Nectali Diaz in 2022. Malegría takes listeners through a tropical journey guided by music.

Stream Malegría here.

