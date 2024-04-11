Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick of the Week - April 10, 2024
Khruangbin - A LA SALA
Khruangbin's latest album, "A LA SALA," marks a departure from their previous disco-funk sound, offering a stripped-down approach with less synths, vocals, and a more minimalistic style. Drawing inspiration from their early days in Houston and blending influences from global genres, the album creates a cozy, intimate atmosphere reminiscent of home. Each track showcases the trio's individual talents while maintaining a cohesive overall sound. With this release, Khruangbin demonstrates a desire to return to their roots and explore new directions on their own terms.