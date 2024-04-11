© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick of the Week - April 10, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:23 AM MDT

Khruangbin - A LA SALA

Khruangbin's latest album, "A LA SALA," marks a departure from their previous disco-funk sound, offering a stripped-down approach with less synths, vocals, and a more minimalistic style. Drawing inspiration from their early days in Houston and blending influences from global genres, the album creates a cozy, intimate atmosphere reminiscent of home. Each track showcases the trio's individual talents while maintaining a cohesive overall sound. With this release, Khruangbin demonstrates a desire to return to their roots and explore new directions on their own terms.

Stream A LA SALA here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
