KVNF's Pick of the Week - April 10, 2024

Khruangbin - A LA SALA

Khruangbin's latest album, "A LA SALA," marks a departure from their previous disco-funk sound, offering a stripped-down approach with less synths, vocals, and a more minimalistic style. Drawing inspiration from their early days in Houston and blending influences from global genres, the album creates a cozy, intimate atmosphere reminiscent of home. Each track showcases the trio's individual talents while maintaining a cohesive overall sound. With this release, Khruangbin demonstrates a desire to return to their roots and explore new directions on their own terms.

Stream A LA SALA here.