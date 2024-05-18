© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick - May 17, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 18, 2024 at 9:20 PM MDT

Ibibio Sound Machine - Pull the Rope

Ibibio Sound Machine's fifth album, "Pull the Rope," is a vibrant blend of highlife, electropop, and funk, showcasing their signature energetic style. The album's dynamic tracks, like the title song and “Got to Be Who U Are,” pull listeners to the dance floor with unrelenting rhythms and affirming lyrics. Midway, songs such as “Them Say” and “Political Incorrect” address social issues, blending joyful defiance with powerful messages. Reflecting their live energy and continued evolution, "Pull the Rope" reaffirms Ibibio Sound Machine as a formidable force in music a decade after their debut.

Stream "Pull the Rope" here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
