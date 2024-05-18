KVNF's Pick - May 17, 2024

Ibibio Sound Machine - Pull the Rope

Ibibio Sound Machine's fifth album, "Pull the Rope," is a vibrant blend of highlife, electropop, and funk, showcasing their signature energetic style. The album's dynamic tracks, like the title song and “Got to Be Who U Are,” pull listeners to the dance floor with unrelenting rhythms and affirming lyrics. Midway, songs such as “Them Say” and “Political Incorrect” address social issues, blending joyful defiance with powerful messages. Reflecting their live energy and continued evolution, "Pull the Rope" reaffirms Ibibio Sound Machine as a formidable force in music a decade after their debut.

Stream "Pull the Rope" here.

