Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - May 17, 2024
Ibibio Sound Machine - Pull the Rope
Ibibio Sound Machine's fifth album, "Pull the Rope," is a vibrant blend of highlife, electropop, and funk, showcasing their signature energetic style. The album's dynamic tracks, like the title song and “Got to Be Who U Are,” pull listeners to the dance floor with unrelenting rhythms and affirming lyrics. Midway, songs such as “Them Say” and “Political Incorrect” address social issues, blending joyful defiance with powerful messages. Reflecting their live energy and continued evolution, "Pull the Rope" reaffirms Ibibio Sound Machine as a formidable force in music a decade after their debut.