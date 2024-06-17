Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - June 17, 2024
NxWorries - Why Lawd?
Why Lawd? dives into themes of love, loss and relationships, offering a more mature take since NxWorries debut album. Anderson .Paak's lyrics shift between heartbreak and emotional turmoil while Knxwledge's production crafts a rich, nostalgic, soul-inspired soundscape.