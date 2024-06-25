Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - June 24, 2024
Lake Street Dive
"Good Together"
Fantasy Records
Genres: Folk, Pop, Rock, Soul, Jazz
Lake Street Dive's album "Good Together" marks their first fully collaborative album, showcasing their dynamic, signature sound as well as the band's evolution. The album blends a variety of musical styles from danceable tracks to stripped-down ballads, touching on the subject of finding joy together amidst societal challenges.