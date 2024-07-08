Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - July 8, 2024
Washed Out
"Notes from a Quiet Life"
Sub Pop Records
Genres: Rock, Alternative/Indie, Synth-Pop
Ernest Greene, known as Washed Out returns after a four-year hiatus with "Notes from a Quiet Life". In this album, Greene departs a bit from his signature chillwave roots, focusing more on artistic expression and drawing inspiration from his rural homestead he calls Endymion.