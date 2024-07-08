KVNF's Pick - July 8, 2024

Washed Out

"Notes from a Quiet Life"

Sub Pop Records

Genres: Rock, Alternative/Indie, Synth-Pop

Ernest Greene, known as Washed Out returns after a four-year hiatus with "Notes from a Quiet Life". In this album, Greene departs a bit from his signature chillwave roots, focusing more on artistic expression and drawing inspiration from his rural homestead he calls Endymion.

Stream "Notes from a Quiet Life" here.