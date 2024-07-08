© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick - July 8, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:06 PM MDT

Washed Out
"Notes from a Quiet Life"
Sub Pop Records
Genres: Rock, Alternative/Indie, Synth-Pop

Ernest Greene, known as Washed Out returns after a four-year hiatus with "Notes from a Quiet Life". In this album, Greene departs a bit from his signature chillwave roots, focusing more on artistic expression and drawing inspiration from his rural homestead he calls Endymion.

Stream "Notes from a Quiet Life" here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
