Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - July 19, 2024
Orquesta Akokán
"Caracoles"
Daptone Records
Genres: World, Latin, Latin Jazz, Big-Band, Mambo
Orquesta Akokán showcases the Mambo styles of 1950s Cuba, reminiscent of legends like Perez Prado and Benny Moré. "Caracoles" blends big-band musical selections and joyful vocals with conga-driven rhythm encouraging listeners to dance and smile.