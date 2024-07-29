KVNF's Pick - July 29, 2024

GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith

"Ill Times"

p(doom) Records

Genres: Rock, Psychedelic, Groove, Funk, Soul

GUM is Jay Watson's solo project although he is most known for his roles in the both Pond and Tame Impala. Ambrose Kenny-Smith is involved with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and The Murlocs. Together they collaborated on GUM's sixth studio album, "Ill Times". The album blends Watson's instrumental creativity with Kenny-Smiths lyrical depth, resulting in a dynamic rock n' roll album infused with groove, funk & soul. "Ill times" is a refreshing and innovative sound, showcasing the unique creative synergy between Watson and Kenny-Smith.

Stream "Ill Times" here.