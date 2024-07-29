© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick - July 29, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 29, 2024 at 5:44 PM MDT

GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith
"Ill Times"
p(doom) Records
Genres: Rock, Psychedelic, Groove, Funk, Soul

GUM is Jay Watson's solo project although he is most known for his roles in the both Pond and Tame Impala. Ambrose Kenny-Smith is involved with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and The Murlocs. Together they collaborated on GUM's sixth studio album, "Ill Times". The album blends Watson's instrumental creativity with Kenny-Smiths lyrical depth, resulting in a dynamic rock n' roll album infused with groove, funk & soul. "Ill times" is a refreshing and innovative sound, showcasing the unique creative synergy between Watson and Kenny-Smith.

Stream "Ill Times" here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
