Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - July 29, 2024
GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith
"Ill Times"
p(doom) Records
Genres: Rock, Psychedelic, Groove, Funk, Soul
GUM is Jay Watson's solo project although he is most known for his roles in the both Pond and Tame Impala. Ambrose Kenny-Smith is involved with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and The Murlocs. Together they collaborated on GUM's sixth studio album, "Ill Times". The album blends Watson's instrumental creativity with Kenny-Smiths lyrical depth, resulting in a dynamic rock n' roll album infused with groove, funk & soul. "Ill times" is a refreshing and innovative sound, showcasing the unique creative synergy between Watson and Kenny-Smith.