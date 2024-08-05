Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - August 5, 2024
Brijean
"Macro"
Ghostly International Records
Genres: Electronic, Psychedelic Dance, Disco, Dream Pop, Indie
Brijean comprises of multi-instrumentalist/producer Doug Stuart and seasoned percussionist/singer-songwriter Brijean Murphy (who has toured with live acts Mitski, Poolside and Toro Y Moi). Brijean blends tropicália, Latin jazz, house, disco, and dream pop. Their fourth album, Macro, is an ambitious blend of warm, psychedelic dance music that invites listeners to get lost in the rhythm.