Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick - August 5, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published August 5, 2024 at 11:04 AM MDT

Brijean
"Macro"
Ghostly International Records
Genres: Electronic, Psychedelic Dance, Disco, Dream Pop, Indie

Brijean comprises of multi-instrumentalist/producer Doug Stuart and seasoned percussionist/singer-songwriter Brijean Murphy (who has toured with live acts Mitski, Poolside and Toro Y Moi). Brijean blends tropicália, Latin jazz, house, disco, and dream pop. Their fourth album, Macro, is an ambitious blend of warm, psychedelic dance music that invites listeners to get lost in the rhythm.

Stream "Macro" here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
