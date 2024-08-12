© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick - August 12, 2024

By Andrea Castillo
Published August 12, 2024 at 7:53 PM MDT

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
"Flight b741"
(p)doom Records
Genres: Rock, Neo-Psychedelia, Garage Rock, Acid Rock

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's latest album, Flight b741, showcases their undoubtedly sophisticated songwriting ability. Their sound for this album blends 70s-style rock with dark cryptic lyrics. Despite its accessible and fun vibe, the album touches on themes of dissociation and global collapse, making it one of their more emotionally resonant records.

Stream "Flight b741" here.
Andrea Castillo
