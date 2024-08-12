KVNF's Pick - August 12, 2024

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

"Flight b741"

(p)doom Records

Genres: Rock, Neo-Psychedelia, Garage Rock, Acid Rock

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's latest album, Flight b741, showcases their undoubtedly sophisticated songwriting ability. Their sound for this album blends 70s-style rock with dark cryptic lyrics. Despite its accessible and fun vibe, the album touches on themes of dissociation and global collapse, making it one of their more emotionally resonant records.

Stream "Flight b741" here.