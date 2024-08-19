KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick - August 19, 2024
Ray LaMontagne (La-mon-tain)
"Long Way Home"
Liula Records / Thirty Tigers
Genres: Folk, Rock, Soul
Ray LaMontagne's ninth studio album, Long Way Home, is one of his most reflective albums yet. LaMontagne has a way of beautifully expressing thoughts on the journey of life through his soulful voice and intentional lyrics. This album is a perfect choice for listeners who are seeking a comforting, introspective listening experience that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly authentic.
Stream "Long Way Home" here.