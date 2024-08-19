KVNF's Pick - August 19, 2024

Ray LaMontagne (La-mon-tain)

"Long Way Home"

Liula Records / Thirty Tigers

Genres: Folk, Rock, Soul

Ray LaMontagne's ninth studio album, Long Way Home, is one of his most reflective albums yet. LaMontagne has a way of beautifully expressing thoughts on the journey of life through his soulful voice and intentional lyrics. This album is a perfect choice for listeners who are seeking a comforting, introspective listening experience that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly authentic.

