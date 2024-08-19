© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick - August 19, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published August 19, 2024 at 8:19 PM MDT

Ray LaMontagne (La-mon-tain)
"Long Way Home"
Liula Records / Thirty Tigers
Genres: Folk, Rock, Soul

Ray LaMontagne's ninth studio album, Long Way Home, is one of his most reflective albums yet. LaMontagne has a way of beautifully expressing thoughts on the journey of life through his soulful voice and intentional lyrics. This album is a perfect choice for listeners who are seeking a comforting, introspective listening experience that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly authentic.

Stream "Long Way Home" here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
See stories by Andrea Castillo