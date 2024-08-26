KVNF's Pick - August 26, 2024

Oh He Dead

"Ugly"

Wally Baba Records

Genres: Rock, Soul, Funk, Folk

Oh He Dead’s new album, "Ugly," is a striking blend of soulful emotion and vibrant storytelling featuring powerhouse vocals by CJ Johnson. Recorded in a converted barn, the self-produced album highlights the band's eclectic sound and authenticity, inviting listeners to experience its rich layers and heartfelt themes.

Stream "Ugly" here.

