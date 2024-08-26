© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick - August 26, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published August 26, 2024 at 6:36 PM MDT

Oh He Dead
"Ugly"
Wally Baba Records
Genres: Rock, Soul, Funk, Folk

Oh He Dead’s new album, "Ugly," is a striking blend of soulful emotion and vibrant storytelling featuring powerhouse vocals by CJ Johnson. Recorded in a converted barn, the self-produced album highlights the band's eclectic sound and authenticity, inviting listeners to experience its rich layers and heartfelt themes.

Stream "Ugly" here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
See stories by Andrea Castillo