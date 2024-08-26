KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick - August 26, 2024
Oh He Dead
"Ugly"
Wally Baba Records
Genres: Rock, Soul, Funk, Folk
Oh He Dead’s new album, "Ugly," is a striking blend of soulful emotion and vibrant storytelling featuring powerhouse vocals by CJ Johnson. Recorded in a converted barn, the self-produced album highlights the band's eclectic sound and authenticity, inviting listeners to experience its rich layers and heartfelt themes.
Stream "Ugly" here.