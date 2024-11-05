KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick: Common Saints
Common Saints
"Cinema 3000"
Starsonics
Genres: Soul, Rock, Psychedelia, Pop, Alternative
Cinema 3000 merges cosmic sounds with soulful music making the album a psychedelic experience. Common Saints a.k.a. Charlie J Perry captures the contrast between the chaos of modern life and the longing for tranquility through his songwriting and melodies. This album is perfect for listeners looking for a meditative escape through nostalgic harmonies and rhythms.
Stream Cinema 3000 here.