New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick: Common Saints

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:17 PM MST

Common Saints
"Cinema 3000"
Starsonics
Genres: Soul, Rock, Psychedelia, Pop, Alternative

Cinema 3000 merges cosmic sounds with soulful music making the album a psychedelic experience. Common Saints a.k.a. Charlie J Perry captures the contrast between the chaos of modern life and the longing for tranquility through his songwriting and melodies. This album is perfect for listeners looking for a meditative escape through nostalgic harmonies and rhythms.

Stream Cinema 3000 here.
MUSIC
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
