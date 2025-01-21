KVNF's Pick: Songhoy Blues

Songhoy Blues

Héritage

Transgressive Records

Genres: World, African Rock, Desert Blues, Wassoulou, Tuareg, Folk

Mali’s celebrated Songhoy Blues returns with Héritage, taking listeners on a journey into the heart of their musical roots. The album showcases an acoustic take on their signature “desert blues” sound featuring collaborations with renowned Malian artists like Afel Bocoum and Rokia Koné. Each song revolves around theme of heritage, honoring ancestors while addressing social issues like environmental care and cultural preservation.

Stream Héritage here.