KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick: Songhoy Blues

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:51 PM MST

Songhoy Blues
Héritage
Transgressive Records
Genres: World, African Rock, Desert Blues, Wassoulou, Tuareg, Folk

Mali’s celebrated Songhoy Blues returns with Héritage, taking listeners on a journey into the heart of their musical roots. The album showcases an acoustic take on their signature “desert blues” sound featuring collaborations with renowned Malian artists like Afel Bocoum and Rokia Koné. Each song revolves around theme of heritage, honoring ancestors while addressing social issues like environmental care and cultural preservation.

Stream Héritage here.
