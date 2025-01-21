© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

New Releases: January 21, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:36 PM MST

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
YolaMy Way - EPAlternative/IndieS-Curve
Saint EtienneThe NightAmbientHeavenly / PIAS
Paige PlaisanceLouisiana LonelyAmericanaTimeless Echo
Cristina VaneHear My CallCountryBlue Tip
Eleanor JawuringaliEleanor Jawuringali - EPFolkEleanor Jawuringali
Flora HibberdSwirlFolk22TWENTY
Dennis CoffeyFinger Pickin Good (2024 Remaster)FunkWestbound
Eramus HallLost And FoundFunkWestbound
Ohio PlayersPleasureFunkWestbound
DeliveryForce MajeurePunkHeavenly Recordings
Stone Souls, TheRiptide - EPRockTJamp
Weather Station, TheHumanhoodRockFat Possum
Sophie JamiesonI still want to shareSinger/SongwriterBella Union
Songhoy BluesHéritageWorldTransgressive
SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Pug JohnsonBelieverAmericanaBreak Maiden / Thirty Tigers
Sara KaeOne Good ReasonAmericanaSara Kae
Jason Boland and the StragglersDriveCountryProud Souls / Thirty Tigers
Bicep & ElizaCHROMA Singles - VariousElectronicCHROMA
Girl Talk, T-Pain & YaijiBelieve In YaElectronicC&G
Lawrence HartCloser To You / NoMoreLuv4uElectronicDouble Six Records
Maribou StateAll I NeedElectronicNinja Tune
Ora The MoleculeIntergalactic DanceElectronicMute
Butcher BrownIbiza / Montrose ForestJazzConcord Jazz
Surprise ChefFare EvaderJazzBig Crown
Basia BulatDisco PoloRockSecret City
Elephant StoneBe ConceredRockElephants on Parade
Elephant StoneEdge Of The Deep Blue SeaRockElephants on Parade
Elephant StoneRevivalRockElephants on Parade
Jangus KangusJanakita KirakitaRockHand Salad
FernieHopeless Dreams (Clean)Soul/R&BSecret City
MichiSnoobie + other singlesSoul/R&BStones Throw
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director & DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
