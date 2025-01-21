MUSIC New Music KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week. New Releases: January 21, 2025 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo Published January 21, 2025 at 5:36 PM MST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email DIGITAL ALBUMSARTISTTITLEGENRELABELYolaMy Way - EPAlternative/IndieS-CurveSaint EtienneThe NightAmbientHeavenly / PIASPaige PlaisanceLouisiana LonelyAmericanaTimeless EchoCristina VaneHear My CallCountryBlue TipEleanor JawuringaliEleanor Jawuringali - EPFolkEleanor JawuringaliFlora HibberdSwirlFolk22TWENTYDennis CoffeyFinger Pickin Good (2024 Remaster)FunkWestboundEramus HallLost And FoundFunkWestboundOhio PlayersPleasureFunkWestboundDeliveryForce MajeurePunkHeavenly RecordingsStone Souls, TheRiptide - EPRockTJampWeather Station, TheHumanhoodRockFat PossumSophie JamiesonI still want to shareSinger/SongwriterBella UnionSonghoy BluesHéritageWorldTransgressiveSINGLESARTISTTITLEGENRELABELPug JohnsonBelieverAmericanaBreak Maiden / Thirty TigersSara KaeOne Good ReasonAmericanaSara KaeJason Boland and the StragglersDriveCountryProud Souls / Thirty TigersBicep & ElizaCHROMA Singles - VariousElectronicCHROMAGirl Talk, T-Pain & YaijiBelieve In YaElectronicC&GLawrence HartCloser To You / NoMoreLuv4uElectronicDouble Six RecordsMaribou StateAll I NeedElectronicNinja TuneOra The MoleculeIntergalactic DanceElectronicMuteButcher BrownIbiza / Montrose ForestJazzConcord JazzSurprise ChefFare EvaderJazzBig CrownBasia BulatDisco PoloRockSecret CityElephant StoneBe ConceredRockElephants on ParadeElephant StoneEdge Of The Deep Blue SeaRockElephants on ParadeElephant StoneRevivalRockElephants on ParadeJangus KangusJanakita KirakitaRockHand SaladFernieHopeless Dreams (Clean)Soul/R&BSecret CityMichiSnoobie + other singlesSoul/R&BStones Throw