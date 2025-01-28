KVNF's Pick: Ki!

Ki!

Yong-Gwanglo Part Two

Crunchy Frog Records

Genres: Alternative/Indie, World, Electronic, Synth-pop, Neo-Psychedelic, Afrobeat, Soul

Producer and multi-instrumentalist, Ki!, releases Yong-Gwanglo Part Two, a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2024 release, Yong-Gwanglo Part One. The album's title means "Melting Pot" in Korean which represents Ki!'s multicultural upbringing shining through his music. The album blends diverse sounds, genres and eras of music making each track feel like its own journey.

Stream Yong-Gwanglo Part Two here.