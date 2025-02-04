KVNF's Pick - Black History Month: Mon Rovîa

Mon Rovîa

Act 4: Atonement

Nettwerk Music Group

Genres: Folk, Contemporary Folk, Americana, Roots, Blues, Afro-Appalachian

Mon Rovîa delivers a powerful finale to his Folk saga with Act 4: Atonement. The album combines traditional Appalachian storytelling with melodic influences of his Liberian heritage, capturing the emotional weight of guilt and the healing power of love.

Stream Act 4: Atonement here.