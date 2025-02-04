© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick - Black History Month: Mon Rovîa

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 4, 2025 at 6:23 PM MST

Mon Rovîa
Act 4: Atonement
Nettwerk Music Group
Genres: Folk, Contemporary Folk, Americana, Roots, Blues, Afro-Appalachian

Mon Rovîa delivers a powerful finale to his Folk saga with Act 4: Atonement. The album combines traditional Appalachian storytelling with melodic influences of his Liberian heritage, capturing the emotional weight of guilt and the healing power of love.

Stream Act 4: Atonement here.
