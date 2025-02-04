MUSIC New Music KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week. New Releases: February 4, 2025 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo Published February 4, 2025 at 5:59 PM MST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email DIGITAL ALBUMSARTISTTITLEGENRELABELQing MadiI am the BlueprintAfrobeatBU VISIONC. DuncanIt’s Only A Love SongAlternative/IndieBella UnionFKA twigsEUSEXUAAlternative/IndieYoung RecordsPlanet ParlorteddyAlternative/Indieben lebeauTyler GrantFlatpickerBluegrassGrant CentralDrew & Ellie HolcombMemory BankCountryMagnolia MusicThe DoohickeysAll Hat No CattleCountryThe Doohickeys / Forty BelowANOTROn A TripElectronicNo ArtJamie xxIn Waves (Deluxe Edition)ElectronicYoungMaribou StateHallucinating LoveElectronicNinja TuneHaley HeynderickxSeed of a SeedFolkMama Bird Recording Co.Joe HoltI Love You, Say It BackFolkJoe HoltJulia LoganFaraway NearbyFolkMayborn Music / Dumont DumontLily TalmersIt Is Cyclical, Missing YouFolkEl TeeLowland HumAnother Side of Lowland HumFolkQZVEM1822254Sam AmidonSalt RiverFolkRiver LeaGhostboyrj & CelineeWhat You'll Find (Deluxe Clean Version)Hip Hop/RapGhostown Records / URBNETMighty TheodoreThe Old Rap Language (Clean Version)Hip-Hop/RapRBNET / Fontana NorthNovalimaLa Danza (Deluxe Version)LatinSix DegreesPigeon PitCrazy ArmsPunkErnest Jenning Record CoJeannie PiersolThe NestRockJeannie PiersolEddie ChaconLay LowSoul/R&BStones ThrowInikoThe AwakeningSoul/R&BColumbiaPale JayLow End Love Songs (Instrumentals)Soul/R&BKarma Chief RecordsLinikerCAJUWorldBREU ENTERTAINMENTSINGLESARTISTTITLEGENRELABELBlack Country, New RoadBestiesAlternative/IndieNinja TuneClub ComaChanging The RulesAlternative/IndieClub ComaGender AmplifiedTruck Mirror (feat. caro <3, dance arts center)Alternative/IndieGender AmplifiedGender AmplifiedFuture Number (feat. Lyd Marie, virgogabrielle, Olivia Reid)Alternative/IndieGender AmplifiedGender AmplifiedStill Got TimeAlternative/IndieGender AmplifiedJulien Baker & TORRESSylviaAlternative/IndieJulien Baker & TORRES / MatadorMae MartinGood DreamAlternative/IndieTry Me Productions / UMGMamalarkyFeels So WrongAlternative/IndieEpitaphSASAMIIn Love With A Memory (ft. Clairo)Alternative/IndieDomino Recording LtdUwadeCall It A DrawAlternative/IndieEhoise / Thirty TigersYunoTRUEAlternative/IndieSub PopFustBleachedAmericanaDear Life RecordsRoger Street FriedmanRolling In AgainAmericanaThe PlayroomSláinte [slawn-cheh], BabyRise and ShineAmericanaSláinte BabyAlison Krauss & Union StationLooks Like the End of the RoadBluegrassDown The RoadJoanne Shaw TaylorAll The Things I SaidBluesJourneymanSouthern AvenueRum BoogieBluesAlligatorCharley CrockettLonesome DrifterCountryLone Star Rider / Island / UMGMiss TessLouisianaCountryMiss TessThe North SoundTil The Love Runs OutCountryThe North SoundRoi TurboBazookaElectronicMaisonKat EdmonsonKeep Movin'FolkSpinneretteMumford & SonsRushmereFolkMumford & Sons / GlassnoteDumi RightInside Outside (Clean)Hip Hop/RapThe SpitSLAM Record Label GroupDumi RightInside Outside (Instrumental)Hip Hop/RapThe SpitSLAM Record Label GroupADST MusicAnimal (Clean) [feat. Inn Kroud Zola, Killa Cal, Priest Da Nomad & NuChoyce]Hip-Hop/RapADST MusicLord SkoUnderstand (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapUPTOWN SH!TChaos In The CBDLove Language (feat. Nathan Haines)JazzIn Dust We TrustChaos In The CBDLove Language (feat. Nathan Haines) (Radio Edit)JazzIn Dust We TrustElla FitzgeraldMoment of TruthJazzVerveHiromiBalloon Pop (feat. Sonicwonder)JazzTelarc / Concord JazzOkonskiDahliaJazzColemineOkonskiOctoberJazzColemineA.L. WestNothing at AllRockSPIRIT RESEARCHA.L. WestRabbitbrush 2RockSPIRIT RESEARCHLucy DacusAnklesRockLucy Dacus / GeffenMogwaiLion RumpusRockRock Action RecordsSacred PawsTurn Me DownRockMergeThe LumineersSame Old SongRockDualtone / MNRKWreckless StrangersNever Give Up (Radio Edit)RockWreckless StrangersZZ WardLove AliveRockDirty Shine Records / Sun RecordsHallie MarieIndebtedSinger/SongwriterHallie MarieTaminoSanctuary (feat. Mitski)Singer/SongwriterCommunion Group LtdDerya Yıldırım & Grup ŞimşekDirene DireneSoulBig CrownJames BaySunshine in the Room (feat. Jon Batiste)SoulMercury / UMGParlor Greens200 Dollar BluesSoulColemineBrandi & The AlexandersBlack CherrySoul/R&BBATASerebiiMight As Well Be WatchingSoul/R&BInnovative LeisureSerebiiVerrans CornerSoul/R&BInnovative LeisureSNACKTIMETOGETHER (feat. Devon Gilfillian)Soul/R&BSNACKTIMESNACKTIMETOGETHER (feat. Devon Gilfillian) [Instrumental]Soul/R&BSNACKTIMERita DonteZunzun BabaWorldAnsonia Records