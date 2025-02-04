© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

New Releases: February 4, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:59 PM MST

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Qing MadiI am the BlueprintAfrobeatBU VISION
C. DuncanIt’s Only A Love SongAlternative/IndieBella Union
FKA twigsEUSEXUAAlternative/IndieYoung Records
Planet ParlorteddyAlternative/Indieben lebeau
Tyler GrantFlatpickerBluegrassGrant Central
Drew & Ellie HolcombMemory BankCountryMagnolia Music
The DoohickeysAll Hat No CattleCountryThe Doohickeys / Forty Below
ANOTROn A TripElectronicNo Art
Jamie xxIn Waves (Deluxe Edition)ElectronicYoung
Maribou StateHallucinating LoveElectronicNinja Tune
Haley HeynderickxSeed of a SeedFolkMama Bird Recording Co.
Joe HoltI Love You, Say It BackFolkJoe Holt
Julia LoganFaraway NearbyFolkMayborn Music / Dumont Dumont
Lily TalmersIt Is Cyclical, Missing YouFolkEl Tee
Lowland HumAnother Side of Lowland HumFolkQZVEM1822254
Sam AmidonSalt RiverFolkRiver Lea
Ghostboyrj & CelineeWhat You'll Find (Deluxe Clean Version)Hip Hop/RapGhostown Records / URBNET
Mighty TheodoreThe Old Rap Language (Clean Version)Hip-Hop/RapRBNET / Fontana North
NovalimaLa Danza (Deluxe Version)LatinSix Degrees
Pigeon PitCrazy ArmsPunkErnest Jenning Record Co
Jeannie PiersolThe NestRockJeannie Piersol
Eddie ChaconLay LowSoul/R&BStones Throw
InikoThe AwakeningSoul/R&BColumbia
Pale JayLow End Love Songs (Instrumentals)Soul/R&BKarma Chief Records
LinikerCAJUWorldBREU ENTERTAINMENT
SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Black Country, New RoadBestiesAlternative/IndieNinja Tune
Club ComaChanging The RulesAlternative/IndieClub Coma
Gender AmplifiedTruck Mirror (feat. caro <3, dance arts center)Alternative/IndieGender Amplified
Gender AmplifiedFuture Number (feat. Lyd Marie, virgogabrielle, Olivia Reid)Alternative/IndieGender Amplified
Gender AmplifiedStill Got TimeAlternative/IndieGender Amplified
Julien Baker & TORRESSylviaAlternative/IndieJulien Baker & TORRES / Matador
Mae MartinGood DreamAlternative/IndieTry Me Productions / UMG
MamalarkyFeels So WrongAlternative/IndieEpitaph
SASAMIIn Love With A Memory (ft. Clairo)Alternative/IndieDomino Recording Ltd
UwadeCall It A DrawAlternative/IndieEhoise / Thirty Tigers
YunoTRUEAlternative/IndieSub Pop
FustBleachedAmericanaDear Life Records
Roger Street FriedmanRolling In AgainAmericanaThe Playroom
Sláinte [slawn-cheh], BabyRise and ShineAmericanaSláinte Baby
Alison Krauss & Union StationLooks Like the End of the RoadBluegrassDown The Road
Joanne Shaw TaylorAll The Things I SaidBluesJourneyman
Southern AvenueRum BoogieBluesAlligator
Charley CrockettLonesome DrifterCountryLone Star Rider / Island / UMG
Miss TessLouisianaCountryMiss Tess
The North SoundTil The Love Runs OutCountryThe North Sound
Roi TurboBazookaElectronicMaison
Kat EdmonsonKeep Movin'FolkSpinnerette
Mumford & SonsRushmereFolkMumford & Sons / Glassnote
Dumi RightInside Outside (Clean)Hip Hop/RapThe SpitSLAM Record Label Group
Dumi RightInside Outside (Instrumental)Hip Hop/RapThe SpitSLAM Record Label Group
ADST MusicAnimal (Clean) [feat. Inn Kroud Zola, Killa Cal, Priest Da Nomad & NuChoyce]Hip-Hop/RapADST Music
Lord SkoUnderstand (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapUPTOWN SH!T
Chaos In The CBDLove Language (feat. Nathan Haines)JazzIn Dust We Trust
Chaos In The CBDLove Language (feat. Nathan Haines) (Radio Edit)JazzIn Dust We Trust
Ella FitzgeraldMoment of TruthJazzVerve
HiromiBalloon Pop (feat. Sonicwonder)JazzTelarc / Concord Jazz
OkonskiDahliaJazzColemine
OkonskiOctoberJazzColemine
A.L. WestNothing at AllRockSPIRIT RESEARCH
A.L. WestRabbitbrush 2RockSPIRIT RESEARCH
Lucy DacusAnklesRockLucy Dacus / Geffen
MogwaiLion RumpusRockRock Action Records
Sacred PawsTurn Me DownRockMerge
The LumineersSame Old SongRockDualtone / MNRK
Wreckless StrangersNever Give Up (Radio Edit)RockWreckless Strangers
ZZ WardLove AliveRockDirty Shine Records / Sun Records
Hallie MarieIndebtedSinger/SongwriterHallie Marie
TaminoSanctuary (feat. Mitski)Singer/SongwriterCommunion Group Ltd
Derya Yıldırım & Grup ŞimşekDirene DireneSoulBig Crown
James BaySunshine in the Room (feat. Jon Batiste)SoulMercury / UMG
Parlor Greens200 Dollar BluesSoulColemine
Brandi & The AlexandersBlack CherrySoul/R&BBATA
SerebiiMight As Well Be WatchingSoul/R&BInnovative Leisure
SerebiiVerrans CornerSoul/R&BInnovative Leisure
SNACKTIMETOGETHER (feat. Devon Gilfillian)Soul/R&BSNACKTIME
SNACKTIMETOGETHER (feat. Devon Gilfillian) [Instrumental]Soul/R&BSNACKTIME
Rita DonteZunzun BabaWorldAnsonia Records
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director & DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
