KVNF's Pick - Black History Month: Errol Eats Everything

Errol Eats Everything

Big Chune Media

Genres: Hip-Hop, Rap, Spoken Word, Jazz Fusion, Rock Fusion

Errol Eats Everything dives deep into systemic oppression and media influence. With speech samples, chopped vocals, and direct lyricism, the 17-track album tells a story of struggle, resilience, and resistance. Tracks like “NRG” bring hope, while “Stand Your Ground” and “Round N Round” confront injustice head-on. It’s an album that makes you think while nodding your head to the beat.

