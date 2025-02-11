© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick - Black History Month: Errol Eats Everything

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:58 PM MST

Errol Eats Everything
Errol Eats Everything
Big Chune Media
Genres: Hip-Hop, Rap, Spoken Word, Jazz Fusion, Rock Fusion

Errol Eats Everything dives deep into systemic oppression and media influence. With speech samples, chopped vocals, and direct lyricism, the 17-track album tells a story of struggle, resilience, and resistance. Tracks like “NRG” bring hope, while “Stand Your Ground” and “Round N Round” confront injustice head-on. It’s an album that makes you think while nodding your head to the beat.

Stream Errol Eats Everything here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director & DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo