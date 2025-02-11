KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick - Black History Month: Errol Eats Everything
Errol Eats Everything
Big Chune Media
Genres: Hip-Hop, Rap, Spoken Word, Jazz Fusion, Rock Fusion
Errol Eats Everything dives deep into systemic oppression and media influence. With speech samples, chopped vocals, and direct lyricism, the 17-track album tells a story of struggle, resilience, and resistance. Tracks like “NRG” bring hope, while “Stand Your Ground” and “Round N Round” confront injustice head-on. It’s an album that makes you think while nodding your head to the beat.