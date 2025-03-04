© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick: Saya Gray

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published March 4, 2025 at 4:25 PM MST

Saya Gray
SAYA
Dirty Hit
Genres: Alternative/Indie, Art-Pop, R&B, Folk, Industrial, Experimental

Japanese-Canadian artist Saya Gray's self-titled album, SAYA, is an experimental musical experience. Gray crafts an intimate yet unpredictable soundscape with a rich blend of acoustic instruments, electronic beats and soulful vocals. Each track feels like a whispered confession, pulling listeners into a dreamlike sonic landscape.

Stream SAYA here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director & DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
