NEWS

Resources are available for Western Slope Residents grappling with the aftermath of The Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Taya Jae
Published November 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST
Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a shooting on Sunday.
Jason Connolly
/
AFP via Getty Images
Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a shooting on Sunday.

A List of LGBTQSA Resources across the Western Slope, following the Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs.

  • Identity Insights in Grand Junction offers Board Certified Therapists, Certified Psychiatric Providers, Transgender Affirming and Mental Health Counselors. Call 970-433-4635. Office Hours: M-F: 10:00am-5:00pm
  • The Montrose Center offers a comprehensive array of counseling services in the Montrose area for LGBTQ individuals.
  • PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley offers the names and phone numbers of numerous local counselors and organizations that can provide help. Call 970-306-6850 or email info@pflagrfv.org
  • Colorado Crisis Services hotline call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.
  • See more resources here.

Local reporting on the incident can be found at Rocky Mountain Community Radio partner station KDNK. Statewide coverage including the latest updates and statewide resources can be found at CPR.org

