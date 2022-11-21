Resources are available for Western Slope Residents grappling with the aftermath of The Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs

A List of LGBTQSA Resources across the Western Slope, following the Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs.



Identity Insights in Grand Junction offers Board Certified Therapists, Certified Psychiatric Providers, Transgender Affirming and Mental Health Counselors. Call 970-433-4635. Office Hours: M-F: 10:00am-5:00pm

in Grand Junction offers Board Certified Therapists, Certified Psychiatric Providers, Transgender Affirming and Mental Health Counselors. Call 970-433-4635. Office Hours: M-F: 10:00am-5:00pm The Montrose Center offers a comprehensive array of counseling services in the Montrose area for LGBTQ individuals.

offers a comprehensive array of counseling services in the Montrose area for LGBTQ individuals. PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley offers the names and phone numbers of numerous local counselors and organizations that can provide help. Call 970-306-6850 or email info@pflagrfv.org

offers the names and phone numbers of numerous local counselors and organizations that can provide help. Call 970-306-6850 or email info@pflagrfv.org Colorado Crisis Services hotline call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.

call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m. See more resources here.

Local reporting on the incident can be found at Rocky Mountain Community Radio partner station KDNK. Statewide coverage including the latest updates and statewide resources can be found at CPR.org