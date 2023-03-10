How KVNF has been more than a radio to you? LET US KNOW!

As we prepare for Spring Pledge Drive we are putting out a call to our listening community, to record some audio messages that will air throughout Pledge Drive. These are designed to help encourage folks to donate, and to remind us all why KVNF matters. If you'd like to participate you can call 970-527-1147 and leave a message telling us How KVNF has been more than a radio to you AND What would you like to see happen at KVNF in the future?

