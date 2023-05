Miss Suzy’s Educational Services is tucked neatly in Montrose’s Main Street, just next to Coffee Trader and across from Horsefly. Suzy Conty recently transformed the historic 1907 home located at 843 East Main Street into a vintage classroom.

Miss Suzy’s is hosting its first open house at 843 East Main Street in Montrose all day tomorrow, beginning at 10AM. For more information, call 970-318-0982.