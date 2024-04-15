© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF wins two Colorado Broadcaster Association Awards

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published April 15, 2024 at 10:24 AM MDT
Delta Pride founder Xavier Saenz performed in Denver Pride over the weekend. Saenz is depicted here performing in Confluence Park in June 2022.
Cassie Knust
Congratulations to our partners within our Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition for winning a combined 31 Colorado Broadcasters Association awards. Stations winning awards were Aspen Public Radio, KGNU, KOTO, KUNC, KUVO and KVNF.

In the small market category, former KVNF reporter Cassie Knust and freelance reporter Laura Palmisano took first place in the Public Affairs Category for theirLocal Motion: Latine stories by KVNF.

Laura Palmisano took second place in the Public Affairs category for herLocal Motion: Meet a Male Midwife.
