KVNF wins two Colorado Broadcaster Association Awards

Congratulations to our partners within our Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition for winning a combined 31 Colorado Broadcasters Association awards. Stations winning awards were Aspen Public Radio, KGNU, KOTO, KUNC, KUVO and KVNF.

All CBA winners in all markets.

CBA winners in small market.

In the small market category, former KVNF reporter Cassie Knust and freelance reporter Laura Palmisano took first place in the Public Affairs Category for theirLocal Motion: Latine stories by KVNF.

Laura Palmisano took second place in the Public Affairs category for herLocal Motion: Meet a Male Midwife.