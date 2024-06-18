Primary Election Guide 2024
Important dates:
- Monday, June 17: Deadline to register to vote and still receive a ballot in the mail.
- Tuesday, June 25: Primary election day. Polling stations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.
Who gets a ballot?
- Voters who are registered with a political party, and voters who are registered as unaffiliated.
- Registered Democrats will receive a Democratic primary ballot.
- Registered Republicans will receive a Republican primary ballot.
- Unaffiliated voters will receive both Democratic and Republican primary ballots, however, they may only return one. If both ballots are returned, both ballots will be rejected.
- Third party registered voters will receive a primary ballot IF their party didn’t select candidates at nominating conventions.
What is on the ballot?
Congressional, state, and local primary races.
How to vote?
- Register to vote atGoVoteColorado.com.
- Mail-in ballots are being sent to registered voters starting June 3.
- If you want to vote by mail, you must register to vote by June 17.
- In-person voting centers will be open across the state by June 17. Find your local voting center here. [insert link to your local clerk and recorder's office]
- All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 25.
What else do I need to know?
- You can track your ballot at BallotTrax.
- Everyone who votes in person at the polls must provide identification. If you are casting a ballot by mail for the first time, you may also need to provide a photocopy of your identification when you return your mail ballot. This is a listof acceptable forms of identification.
3rd Congressional District:
Democrats:
- Adam Frisch, Aspen
Republicans:
- Russ Andrews, Carbondale
- Joe Granado, Fruita
- Ron Hanks, Cañon City
- Robin Heid, Montrose
- Jeff Hurd, Grand Junction
- Curtis McCrackin, Cedaredge
- Austin O’Connell, Glenwood Springs
- Stephen Varela, Pueblo