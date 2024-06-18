Primary Election Guide 2024

Important dates:



Monday, June 17: Deadline to register to vote and still receive a ballot in the mail.

Tuesday, June 25: Primary election day. Polling stations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.

Who gets a ballot?



Voters who are registered with a political party, and voters who are registered as unaffiliated.

Registered Democrats will receive a Democratic primary ballot.

will receive a Republican primary ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive both Democratic and Republican primary ballots, however, they may only return one. If both ballots are returned, both ballots will be rejected.

What is on the ballot?

Congressional, state, and local primary races.

How to vote?

Register to vote atGoVoteColorado.com.

Mail-in ballots are being sent to registered voters starting June 3.

If you want to vote by mail, you must register to vote by June 17.

In-person voting centers will be open across the state by June 17. Find your local voting center here. [insert link to your local clerk and recorder's office]

All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 25.

What else do I need to know?



You can track your ballot at BallotTrax.

Everyone who votes in person at the polls must provide identification. If you are casting a ballot by mail for the first time, you may also need to provide a photocopy of your identification when you return your mail ballot. This is a listof acceptable forms of identification.

3rd Congressional District:

Democrats:



Adam Frisch, Aspen

Republicans:



Russ Andrews, Carbondale

Joe Granado, Fruita

Ron Hanks, Cañon City

Robin Heid, Montrose

Jeff Hurd, Grand Junction

Curtis McCrackin, Cedaredge

Austin O’Connell, Glenwood Springs

Stephen Varela, Pueblo

Counties in Congressional District 3 (click for Clerk & Recorder)