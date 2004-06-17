Movie Review: 'The Terminal'

Based on a true story, the new film The Terminal stars Tom Hanks as a tourist to the United States whose country undergoes a coup while he is airborne. Officials won't let him leave the airport while he remains in a stateless existence. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan reviews the latest offering from director Steven Spielberg.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.