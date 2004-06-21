© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
NPR News

In Latin America, Che's Legend on the Rise

By Martin Kaste
Published June 21, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Latin America is seeing a resurgence of t-shirts and other memorabilia celebrating the legend of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara. The return of Guevara appears to reflect both grassroots anger over U.S. foreign policy and publicity for The Motorcycle Diaries, a new Hollywood movie based on Guevara's writings that portrays the guerrilla as a romantic idealist. NPR's Martin Kaste reports.

Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
