In Latin America, Che's Legend on the Rise

Latin America is seeing a resurgence of t-shirts and other memorabilia celebrating the legend of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara. The return of Guevara appears to reflect both grassroots anger over U.S. foreign policy and publicity for The Motorcycle Diaries, a new Hollywood movie based on Guevara's writings that portrays the guerrilla as a romantic idealist. NPR's Martin Kaste reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR