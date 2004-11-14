MoMA Facelift Comes With Higher Admission

A newly renovated Museum of Modern Art reopens in New York City this weekend with a new admission fee of $20, significantly higher than most museums across the country. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel, MoMA Chief Operating Officer James Gara and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik.
