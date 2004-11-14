© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
NPR News

MoMA Facelift Comes With Higher Admission

By Robert Siegel
Published November 14, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

A newly renovated Museum of Modern Art reopens in New York City this weekend with a new admission fee of $20, significantly higher than most museums across the country. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel, MoMA Chief Operating Officer James Gara and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik.

Copyright 2004 NPR

NPR News
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel