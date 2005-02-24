German Film 'Downfall' Mulls Hitler's Last Days

Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan reviews the German film Downfall, a retelling of Hitler's final hours with an emphasis on the human being at the center of an unspeakable wave of evil. It was a controversial hit in Germany, and has been nominated for a best foreign film Oscar.
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.