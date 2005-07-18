Nelson George: 'Smart Black People'

Nelson George is one of the leading critics of black American culture. During the last two decades, he's published more than a dozen books on the history of R&B music, basketball and hip-hop. George has also collaborated on film projects with Spike Lee, Chris Rock and Halle Berry.

Now, George is promoting his own film, Smart Black People. The documentary features personalities who left their stamp on America in the 1980s, and is based on George's latest book, Post-Soul Nation, now out on paperback.

(Full title: Post-Soul Nation: The Explosive, Contradictory, Triumphant, and Tragic 1980s as Experienced by African Americans (Previously Known as Blacks and Before That Negroes)

Smart Black People will be screening nationally throughout the summer and fall.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.