© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
NPR News

Bacon Takes the Direct Approach in 'Loverboy'

Published June 11, 2006 at 10:12 AM MDT

Kevin Bacon is making his big-screen directorial debut with Loverboy.

The film stars his real-life wife, Kyra Sedgwick, as an obsessed mother who refuses to allow her son exposure to the outside world. Their children Sosie and son Travis are also in the picture.

Bacon also managed to assemble a cast that includes Matt Dillon, Marisa Tomei, Oliver Platt and Campbell Scott.

He talks with Liane Hansen about his directing style and how he chooses film projects.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News