Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
NPR News

Oscar Shorts Are Tall on Talent

By Bob Mondello
Published February 24, 2007 at 7:23 AM MST

Some Oscar nominees don't get much attention on the red carpet. But the nominees for Best Short Documentary are a diverse, international group with subjects ranging from a Chinese orphan with AIDS to families who make their living scavenging through the Guatemala City garbage dump.

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
