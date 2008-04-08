Walter Reed Reports Among 'Post' Pulitzer Winners

The Washington Post garnered the most Pulitzer Prizes this year with six. They included the prize for public service for reporting on the deplorable conditions for wounded servicemen and servicewomen at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Prizes were also awarded in letters, drama and music.
