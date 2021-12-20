Watch live: Closing arguments in Kim Potter's trial over the killing of Daunte Wright

Updated December 20, 2021 at 11:56 AM ET

The manslaughter trial of former police officer Kim Potter is coming to an end as attorneys make their closing arguments. Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center last April.

Potter sobbed as she took the stand on Friday, testifying that she meant to draw her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot Wright. She also said that she was concerned he might be carrying a gun, after discovering that Wright had an arrest warrant linked to a gun charge.

Potter faces two counts: first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. For Potter to be found guilty, the jury must find that Potter acted recklessly or with "culpable negligence."

Prosecutors have argued that Potter had been thoroughly trained on the use of a handgun and a Taser, and that her use of the Taser in this situation was inappropriate.

Defense attorneys, meanwhile, have argued that Potter's use of force was appropriate: At the time, fellow officer Sgt. Mychal Johnson was leaning into the passenger side of the car, and they feared Wright might drive off. The shooting of Wright was an accident, the defense said.

The deadly incident touched off days of protests in Brooklyn Center, and occurred while the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin was taking place in nearby Minneapolis.

Prosecutor says Potter should have known the difference between her gun and her Taser

"The defendant told you her sons will be home for the holidays," Erin Eldridge, an assistant attorney general for the state of Minnesota, said as she began her opening statement for the prosecution.

"But you know who won't be home for the holidays is Daunte Wright."

Speaking directly to the jury, Eldridge rehashed arguments prosecutors had made throughout the case. Potter should have known that she had drawn her service weapon, Eldridge said, and Wright's attempt to flee didn't change the fact that Potter fired the lethal shot.

Eldridge emphasized that Potter had had yearly trainings on "weapon confusion" in her 26-year career on the police force, yet she still drew her Glock during the April 11 traffic stop and held it for about five seconds before firing on Wright.

"This was no little oopsie. This was not putting the wrong date on a check. This was not entering the wrong password somewhere. This was a colossal screw up, a blunder of epic proportions," Eldridge said. "It was precisely the thing she had been warned about for years, and she had been trained to prevent it."

Eldridge also criticized an argument made by the defense that Potter fired because she feared that Wright was about to drive away and endanger the life of her fellow officer, Johnson, who was leaning into the passenger door of the car.

"Sergeant Johnson was clearly not afraid of being dragged. He never said he was scared. He didn't say it then, and he didn't testify to it in court," the prosecutor said.

She added that Johnson even shut the passenger door before Wright drove away.

Eldridge urged the jury to set aside their feelings about Potter and apply the law to the two charges she's facing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.