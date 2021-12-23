A complete guide to what is — and isn't — open this Christmas Eve (and Day)

Still have a few (or a majority of) things to get on your holiday shopping list? Or, are you trying to plan when you can make that last grocery store run to grab something just in case?

Catering to the procrastinators, the majority of grocery stores and retail chains will remain open on Christmas Eve, but will close early or have abbreviated hours — and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart stores will close their doors at 6 p.m. local time and Target will close at 8 p.m. local time. Drugstore chains such as CVS and Walgreens will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Many restaurants will also close their doors early on Friday, as more are expected to be closed on Christmas.

This year, more stores struck deals with delivery companies such as Uber, DoorDash and Postmates to get your holiday gifts to you within hours; providing services like same-day delivery and in-store pickup.

But if you're still in need of that last-minute holiday item or ran out of something to make your holiday dinner, no need to fret.

Here's a list of stores that will be open this Christmas Eve with modified hours, according to the website, Store Holiday Hours.

Grocery stores

(Note: Some store hours may vary. Check online or call your specific location to determine their hours)

Acme Market

Albertsons

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Food Lion

Fresh Market

Fresh Thyme

Giant Food

Giant Eagle

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

Ingles

Kroger

Lidl

Lowes Foods

Meijer

Natural Grocers

Publix

Ralphs

Safeway

Sam's Club

Save A Lot

ShopRite

Smart & Final

Sprouts Farmer Market

Target

Tom Thumb

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Weis Markets

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Winn-Dixie

Retailers and other businesses, depending on the state, may have special rules and precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Retail chains and stores

And if you happened to run out of wrapping paper or need to pick up a last-minute item to slip in a Christmas stocking, you may be in luck. Most retail chains and stores are opening their doors early Friday.

But heads up — like the grocery stores, most retail chains are also running on modified hours and are closing up early Friday and will remain closed through Christmas Day.

Here's a list of retail chains and stores that will be open on Christmas Eve:

(Note: Certain store and curbside delivery hours may vary. Check with your specific store location for their hours)

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Apple

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Bealls Outlet

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

Big Lots

Burkes Outlet

buybuy Baby

Cabela's

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillard's

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Five Below

Fleet Farm

Foot Locker

GameStop

Gap

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

JCPenney

Joann

Kirkland's

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Petco

Pets Smart

Rite-Aid

Ross

Sam's Club

Staples

Target

T.J. Maxx

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

World Market

Restaurants and fast food

If you're wanting to grab a bite to eat on Christmas Eve to treat yourself after all that last-minute shopping, many restaurants and fast-food chains will keep their doors and drive-thru windows open Friday ...only for so long.

Some locations, depending on the franchise, will be open on Christmas Day. Of course, be sure to contact your specific location for their hours.

Applebee's

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cheddar's

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Domino's Pizza

Dunkin

IHOP

Macaroni Grill

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Sonic

Waffle House

Starbucks

