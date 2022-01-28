© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Country singer Brent Cobb explores his faith on new gospel album

By Phil Harrell,
Rachel Martin
Published January 28, 2022
Brent Cobb
Don Van Cleave

Brent Cobb had his own take on hymns when he was growing up in Georgia. "One of the first songs I ever sang was in Sunday School, and it was 'There's a Tear in My Beer' by Hank Williams, Sr.," he told NPR's Morning Edition. He'd been asked to sing a song of his choosing - and it wasn't specified that a hymn was preferred. "My mom was probably not the proudest."

Fast forward a few decades and the country singer is digging deep into the canon of gospel songs and hymns he grew up with for a new album called Let's Turn the Page to...

Phil Harrell
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
