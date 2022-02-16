© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
NPR News

Often overlooked, civil rights advocate Constance Baker Motley gets her due

Fresh Air | By Tonya Mosley
Published February 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM MST

In Civil Rights Queen, author Tomiko Brown-Nagin profiles Motley, a Black woman who wrote the original complaint in Brown v. The Board of Education and was on Martin Luther King's legal team.

NPR News
Tonya Mosley
Tonya Mosley is the LA-based co-host of Here & Now, a midday radio show co-produced by NPR and WBUR. She's also the host of the podcast Truth Be Told.
