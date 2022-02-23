Ukrainian government and banking websites are reportedly hit by cyber attacks

A number of important websites in Ukraine came under attack by denial of service attacks Wednesday, a web monitoring group says, as Ukraine faces the threat of an imminent Russian invasion.

Ukraine is calling up reservists and tracking the Russian military's push toward two Ukrainian territories, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's government empowered him to deploy Russian forces outside of its borders. The U.S., EU and their allies are hitting Russia with sanctions in response to Putin's decision to recognize two Ukrainian territories as independent republics — and to send troops there.

NetBlocks, a nonprofit that tracks network disruptions, said Wednesday that it confirmed that Ukraine's ministries of defense and internal affairs and other government agencies' websites were targeted, adding that the disruption seems to be consistent with other recent denial of service attacks.

In an update, NetBlocks said that "PrivatBank, the largest commercial bank in Ukraine and Oschadbank, the State Savings Bank of Ukraine, have again also been knocked out along with the defense and ministerial websites."

Some of those sites have been able to return online, it added.

The apparent attacks come after a separate spate of attacks last week. The White House National Security Council said on Friday that it has proof that Russian military intelligence, the GRU, was linked to those cyber attacks in Ukraine.

"Known GRU infrastructure has been noted transmitting high volumes of communications to Ukraine-based IP addresses and associated banking-related domains," the NSC said.

Ukraine says Russia has sent 300 units of military equipment over the border

Earlier this week, Russia recognized two Ukrainian territories, Donetsk and Luhansk, as breakaway republics and pledged to send troops over the border into those regions — the most serious signs yet of a pending full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the week, a total of 300 units of military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces have been spotted" in the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine's defense ministry said on Wednesday, adding that in the past 24 hours, 166 units of Russian military equipment were seen in "the temporarily occupied territory."

The equipment include tanks, howitzers, and amphibious armored combat vehicles, the ministry said.

Ukraine's leader approves call for a national state of emergency

Ukraine is moving to declare a national state of emergency. The move will clear the way for new measures to boost security — and to protect Ukraine's economy.

Ukraine's foreign ministry is telling any Ukrainians who are in Russia to leave immediately, warning that it won't be able to offer help or consular services.

Also on Wednesday, the head of Ukraine's military signed a conscription order calling reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 to service that will extend up to one year.

The moves come one day after Russia's Federation Council granted President Vladimir Putin the power to deploy Russian military forces outside of its borders. The U.S., EU and their allies are hitting Russia with sanctions in response to Putin's decision to recognize two Ukrainian territories as independent republics — and to send troops there.

For the emergency declaration to take effect, it will need to be approved by parliament. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the National Security and Defense Council agreed to the step during a meeting on Wednesday.

The emergency measures could take a wide range of forms, Ukraine's security chief, Oleksiy Danilov, said in an announcement on the presidential website. New restrictions could be placed on transportation, and vehicles could face inspections, he said, and people could be required to show identification documents.

Putin says Russia's interests are 'an indisputable priority'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that "Russia's interests and the security of our people are an indisputable priority," after his country was hit with a raft of international sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Putin made the remarks in a video address to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day, speaking to veterans and members of Russia's military.

The Russian leader said his country currently faces challenges in the form of "the erosion of the arms control system and NATO's military activities."

Putin said Russia is open to finding diplomatic resolutions "to the most complicated issues." But that claim will likely be met with skepticism.

"I have confidence in you, Russian soldiers and officers," Putin said, "that you will guard the peace of our people and stand up for the national interests of our great country."

U.S. sanctions will hurt its own people, Russia's U.S. ambassador warns

Putin's government will not bow to sanctions, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said.

"I don't remember a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world," Antonov said Tuesday evening.

The diplomat also predicted that economic sanctions will harm energy and financial systems not just in Russia but worldwide, adding that ordinary U.S. citizens will see prices go up.

Russia is not a member of OPEC, but it has a great deal of influence over oil and gas prices, as one of the world's top producers and exporters of petroleum.

U.S. consumers are already dealing with months of inflation. More recently, gasoline and natural gas prices have risen in both the U.S. and Europe.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

