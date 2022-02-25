Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Remembering Paul Farmer, a physician and global health care champion
Fresh Air |
By
Dave Davies
Published February 25, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST
Dr. Farmer worked to improve health care in the developing world. He died in Rwanda Feb. 21, on the grounds of a hospital and university he helped establish. Originally broadcast in 2011.
