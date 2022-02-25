© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Remembering Paul Farmer, a physician and global health care champion

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published February 25, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST

Dr. Farmer worked to improve health care in the developing world. He died in Rwanda Feb. 21, on the grounds of a hospital and university he helped establish. Originally broadcast in 2011.

Dave Davies
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
