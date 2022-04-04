What we know so far about the deadly mass shooting in Sacramento

Updated April 4, 2022 at 7:11 AM ET

One day after six people died in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, there is very little detail on what happened. At least 12 people were hospitalized after the shooting early Sunday morning. No one is in custody, the police say, as they seek suspects in the case.

Here's what we know so far:

There are multiple shooters, police say

Police are asking the public to help them find anyone who played a part in the shocking crime. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told journalists Sunday evening that the investigation was still in its early stages.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shooting is "yet another horrendous act of gun violence," saying his administration is working closely with local and state law enforcement agencies.

The number of victims stands at 6

Three men and three women were killed, police say. But little else is known about the victims, other than all of those who were shot are adults.

A large fight broke out just before the gunfire

Videos circulating online captured a fight among a large crowd of people on a sidewalk that took place in the area of the shooting around 2 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department Facebook page. The footage shows people running for their lives as the first shots ring out — followed by dozens more shots. But it's not yet known whether that fracas was directly linked to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.