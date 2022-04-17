2 people are dead, 8 others shot in a Pittsburgh shooting on Easter Sunday

Updated April 17, 2022 at 1:44 PM ET

A shooting at a Pittsburgh house party attended by as many as 200 people — many of them underage — left two minors dead and eight others shot and injured early Sunday.

At least one of the gunshot victims was as young as 14-years-old, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott E. Schubert said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Schubert didn't disclose the identities of the two deceased juveniles. Police previously said there were at 11 victims suffering from gunshot wounds, but updated that number during the press conference.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around midnight at an AirBnB rental property on Suismon Street at Madison Avenue in the city's East Allegheny neighborhood. Because of the number of people there, the scene was chaotic, Schubert repeatedly emphasized.

"The vast majority [at that party] were juveniles" he said. There were also multiple weapons recovered and different shell casings from multiple guns, he said. Police believe there were several shooters involved.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but police are calling on attendees of the party to provide photos and videos to help in the investigation.

"It is our top priority to find out who did this and get them off the street," Schubert said.

Investigators were still processing the scene as of Sunday afternoon. The crime scene is "very complex and very chaotic," Schubert said.

Gene J. Puskar / AP / AP A lone sneaker lies near a short-term rental property where police say a shooting took place in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, April 17, 2022.

Calls to police reported multiple shots fired. There were at least 90 rounds fired that investigators so far know about, Schubert said. But they believe there were far more shots fired based on the scene in and outside of the building.

When emergency crews responded shortly after 12:30 a.m., they were greeted by scores of people running out of the house and some trying to flee in cars. Police said some people suffered broken bones and cuts as they jumped from the house's windows to get to safety.

Schubert applauded police and other emergency personnel for arriving on scene and taking control of the situation.

