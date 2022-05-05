Nearly half of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide, survey finds

Nearly half of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, according to a survey from the Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis support for LGBTQ youth, published its annual survey this week. The survey found rising rates of suicidal thoughts, as well as significant disparities among trans youth and LGBTQ youth of color.

"The Trevor Project's research demonstrates that suicidal thoughts have trended upward among LGBTQ young people over the last three years, making our life-saving work all the more important," Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of the organization said in a Wednesday press release. "The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and relentless political attacks during this time period cannot be understated."

This year, laws targeting LGBTQ youth have emerged across the country. In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed what opponents have called the "Don't Say Gay" bill. And last month, Alabama's state legislature voted to ban gender-affirming medical care for trans youth.

According to the survey, 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. Additionally, nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide.

More than 60% of LGBTQ youth said their home wasn't affirming, the survey found. Nearly 2 in 5 LGBTQ youth said they lived in a community that wasn't accepting of LGBTQ people.

More key findings

- Rates of suicide attempts were generally higher among LGBTQ youth of color, and particularly among Native/Indigenous LGBTQ youth — 21% say they attempted suicide in the past year.

- 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were unable to get it.

- 73% percent of LGBTQ youth reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety and 58% reported experiencing depression symptoms.

- Respondents also described their sources of joy, which included BTS, Lil Nas X, Dungeons & Dragons, wearing a binder for the first time and seeing representation of LGBTQ people of color in the media.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.